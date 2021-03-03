An aviation mechanic who survived the crash of the plane carrying the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense in 2016 was once again saved by emerging almost unscathed from the worst road accident that occurred so far this year in Bolivia.

“When I crawled out I sat down, I saw my knee bleeding. Again, I can’t believe it,” said Erwin Tumiri after saving himself again and being the protagonist of a tragedy

The aviation mechanic was one of the 51 passengers on the bus that rushed into a 150-meter ravine in the Cañadón, a mountain range of deep ravines that links the city of Cochabamba -in the Andean valleys- with Santa Cruz -in the plains Orientals-.

The bus down in Cochabamba. Tumiri again escaped death. Photo: EFE / Geos Rescue Center.

In the incident, 21 people died and 30 were injured, including this 30-year-old man who for the second time he escaped death: Tumiri was a mechanic on the Bolivian plane that crashed on November 28, 2016 near Medellín in which the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense was traveling. In that tragedy, 71 of the 77 passengers died.

From a bed in a hospital in the city of Sacaba, in the center of the country, Tumiri told the newspaper Opinion he was sleeping in a back seat when he felt a hit. “I woke up, people were screaming. I grabbed onto the front seat, boxed myself in well and felt the bus roll over until we hit the ground. I was just groggy,” he said.

Bolivian Erwin Tumiri was one of the six survivors of the Lamia airline flight that crashed on November 28 in the Colombian city of Medellín and left 71 dead, most of them members of the Chapecoense soccer team from Brazil. Photo: EFE / Jorge Abrego.

According to the doctor who treated him, the wound on Tumiri’s knee did not affect the bone. “He is stable, conscious and calm,” said Dr. Cristian Rivera.

“Thank God he was saved once more. He told me that he is fine. The Lord takes care of us and has his times,” said Lucía Tumiri, sister of the aviation mechanic. Of Quechua origin, the family declares itself a Christian and lives in a modest house, in a neighborhood of Cochabamba.

JCH.