A few programs away from witnessing the semifinal of “The Big Chef: Celebrities”, the participants show an incredible improvement, among them, Miguel Vergara. the actor of “Asu mare” showed his progress in this recent edition of the program that convinced the jury that he should reach the semifinal. In this sense, the comedian managed to obtain his title as a semifinalist in the competition due to his preparation of cau cau, the dish that the juries liked except for the presentation, but the flavor was more than enough for him to be saved from To be removed

Patricio Suarez Vertiz He was the first to be called for the elimination night, who despite having won the benefit of cooking with a partner (in this case Ricardo Rondón), the dish failed to meet the expectations of the strict jury. Korina Rivadeneira also fights not to be eliminated from “The Great Chef: Celebrities”, while Milett Figueroa was one of the participants who stood out the most for her dish, but Miguel Vergara’s stood out.

