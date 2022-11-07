He went out with friends and then got back on his scooter with a friend, to go home: Filippo Giovannelli lost his life

He was only 18, Filippo Giovannelli he lost his life aboard his scooter, in the night between last Saturday and last Sunday, in San Lazzaro di Fossombrone, Pesaro Urbino.

Roberto Giungi – PHOTO FILIPPO GIOVANELLI AND ACCIDENT PLACE

He was returning home, along with a peer, when he lost control of his two-wheeled vehicle and collided with the guard rail.

The clash took place a few meters from his home. Rescuers immediately arrived on the spot and transported him to the Fano hospital in red code, where unfortunately he was off forever. The doctors could not do anything to save his life and, in the end, they were forced to report his death.

The girl who was with him, aboard the scooter, did not report any consequences. They had spent an evening with other friends and were staying returning to their homes.

Law enforcement agencies are trying to rebuild the dynamics of the road accident. The aim is to understand what made Filippo Giovannelli lose control of his scooter.

It would seem, from the first news disclosed, that after losing control, the boy tried to get back on track. However, the elevation gain and wet grass would have prevented him from doing so. He first collided with the guard rail and then against the wall of a shed.

When the rescuers arrived, Filippo was still alert and able to collaborate with health workers. He complained only of gods back pain.

The situation worsened once it reached the health facility. It would appear that he lost his life following ainternal bleeding.

Upset family, friends and the entire community. The news spread quickly and the affection the family is receiving is so much. A loss they never expected to have to experience. Filippo Giovannelli had recently turned 18.