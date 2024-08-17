Gentleman of Parral.– A major operation was carried out on the Parral-Guadalupe y Calvo highway, after a report was registered of a person executed under a vehicle, but when the authorities arrived they realized that it was a man who was trying to repair his car.

The incident occurred this Saturday at 12:15 p.m., when there was confusion on the Parral-Guadalupe y Calvo highway, near kilometer 22 and the detour to the municipality of Balleza. Drivers passing by thought that a man was dead under his gray, older model vehicle and called the 911 emergency number.

However, when the National Guard Highway Division police officers and agents from the South Zone Prosecutor’s Office arrived, they realized that the driver was simply performing maintenance on his vehicle due to a breakdown. The confusion was dispelled and there was no need to take further action.

Authorities advised drivers to be cautious and check the situation before alerting authorities.