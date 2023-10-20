An 18-year-old young man, a high school graduate with excellent grades, was rejected by 14 universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Carnegie Mellon, Stanford and UC Berkeley. However, despite the bad news, some time later he found his dream job.

His name is Stanley Zhong, who along with thousands of young people took admission exams for different private universities and many other public ones. What the recent graduate never imagined was that he would be rejected by the majority, given that he usually had very good news.

Without any response from the Universities, Stanley felt unmotivated and did not know what the next step for his life would be, according to what he said in an interview with the portal. CBS News: “I did not receive any comments from any University, they only tell you ‘you are rejected’, I felt frustrated, as a student we deserve to know why we were not accepted by these prestigious houses.”

Dream opportunity at Google



When weighing the bad taste in his mouth, the young man decided to take matters into his own hands. “I decided to look for a full-time job to see what would happen. “In the worst case I would get experience in interviews and processes to get a job, I might be lucky,” he expressed.

When applying for a vacancy at the renowned company Google, Zhong had little hope, but some time later he received the call that everyone waits for at some point in their life. “Google’s offer arrived and they hired me, I thought it was a good opportunity. I accepted it, we will see in a year what my future will be, I could stay working there forever” she concluded.

Earlier this month, Zhong, 18, started working as a Software Development Engineer at Google, a position that does not require a college degree. The thing is that, according to his story, Google offers several vacancies so that young students can gain experience and learning.