Trump says he is safe after assassination attempt

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has confirmed that a shooting took place near him while he was visiting a golf club in West Palm Beach.

“There were shots fired near me, but before rumors get out of hand, I want you to hear this: I am safe and sound. Nothing will stop me. I will never give up,” the politician said.

The perpetrator was detained

Law enforcement agencies managed to detain the perpetrator. According to media reports, he was 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routt. The New York Post reports that Routt bragged about his virtues and advocated for leftist ideas on social media. It is also known that he studied at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and began living in Hawaii around 2018.

Journalist Carol Markovich found outthat Raut is an ardent supporter of Ukraine. He visited Kyiv after the start of the SVO and called for all weapons available in the United States to be sent to Kyiv. In addition, he agitated for US citizens to become mercenaries and join the “Foreign Legion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), for which he collected money.

Routh is a Democratic Party donor and has a small construction business. Trump’s son suggested that Routh was influenced by his constant exposure to “left-wing propaganda.”

Trump was rescued by Secret Service officers

The assassination attempt on Trump was thwarted by Secret Service agents. One of the agents guarding the ex-president noticed a gun sticking out of the bushes on the golf course and immediately responded by opening fire in that area. At that moment, the politician was at a distance of up to 500 yards (450 meters).

Later, an AK-47 assault rifle with a scope, a GoPro camera, and two backpacks with ceramic plates were found in those bushes. At the same time, a witness saw a fleeing man getting into a car. The criminal was caught by the license plate number, and the witness identified him.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw explained that the presidential candidate would be more heavily guarded if he were the head of state, and that the Secret Service’s capabilities are currently limited. He said that if Trump were the sitting president, the entire golf course would be surrounded, but since he is only a candidate, security was limited to “areas that the Secret Service deemed feasible.”