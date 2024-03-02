His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived today in the Bahraini capital, Manama, on a fraternal visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

Upon his arrival at Sakhir Air Base Airport, His Highness was received by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and Chairman of the Supreme Council for the Environment, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Governor of the Southern Governorate, His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, and Major General Pilot Muhammad Bahsin Al-Musallam, Commander of Sakhir Air Base.

His Highness and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa exchanged friendly, brotherly conversations that express the strength of the friendly relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain and their brotherly peoples.

His Highness's visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation in various fields of common interest and consolidating the bonds of bilateral relations in order to achieve the aspirations of the leadership and people of the UAE and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

During this reception, His Highness was accompanied by a delegation that included Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Fahd Mohammed Salem bin Kardos Al Ameri, the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and a number of senior officials.