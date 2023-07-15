His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received today in Abu Dhabi Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, as part of an official visit to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed the Prime Minister of India and his accompanying delegation. The two sides exchanged cordial conversations that embody the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples, expressing their happiness at the level of joint strategic cooperation between the two countries in many vital fields.

The reception was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority.

