Today, Friday, His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait arrived in the country.

Upon his arrival at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, he was received by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and they exchanged cordial conversations that reflect the depth of the brotherly relations between the two countries and their two brotherly peoples.