An injury can change everything in a team. After the severity of Jonathan Rodríguez’s injury was confirmed, the plans inside the America club were modified. The CreamBlue Directive was seeking to assign or sell to Mauro Laínez during the summer market, however, the Mexican end will be registered in the template to face the Opening 2023.
The 27-year-old winger returned to Coapa this summer after his loan with FC Juárez came to an end. Lainez’s stay with the Braves was not outstanding: he played 26 games in one year, scored one goal and gave one assist. Due to the poor numbers that the attacker registered, América planned to give it up again.
But the injury to ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez changed everything. The Uruguayan winger will be out for three or four months, so the Águilas need a winger who can compete with brian rodriguez.
In a recent interview, Nicolás Larcamón, León’s coach, mentioned that both Mauro Lainez and Salvador Reyes were two options he had in mind to reinforce his squad for the Opening 2023 of Liga MX.
The Argentine coach pointed out that everything was complicated due to the injury of ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez. América, after learning about the Uruguayan winger’s recovery forecast, chose to keep these two elements that can play in the same position.
#practically #America #key #player #Apertura
Leave a Reply