It all happened suddenly, a family devastated by grief in these hours for a domestic accident that is still the subject of reflections and questions. A 8 year old boyIn fact, he died due to a fall while playing in the garage of his home in Montemarano, in the province of Avellino.

According to the first reconstructions on this unimaginable tragedy, the little one was playing when he simply fell, which is often not a cause for concern. Unfortunately, this time, the little one hit the ground and hit his head violently.

The 118 rescuers intervened immediately on the scene, but despite resuscitation attempts, they could not do anything other than confirm the death. Everyone is in disbelief after such a tragic event. The police, having arrived at the scene of the tragedy, started investigations to clarify the facts circumstances of the accident.

The community of Montemarano is obviously in shock for this absurd disappearance, a mourning event that has as its protagonist the child of only 8 years of age. head trauma reported as a result of the fall, it proved immediately fatal. Both the health workers and the carabinieri from the local station and the Montella company quickly rushed to the scene of the accident. There was nothing that could be done to save the little one.

This is a truly unfortunate episode, but at the same time we know well how it happened domestic accidents are one of the main causes of injuries, rarely fatal, among children. The house, considered a safe place, can hide numerous dangers. Among the most common risks are falls, often caused by inadequately protected stairs, slippery surfaces or unattended toys. Burns are also frequent, considering contact with hot appliances, boiling liquids or open flames.

A child can easily incur accidental poisoning by ingesting dangerous substances such as detergents or easily accessible drugs. This is why it is essential that parents and anyone who takes care of the little ones are aware of these dangers and always adopt the following preventive measures. Yet, even when we believe that a home environment can be truly safe for a child, we can be dramatically surprised.