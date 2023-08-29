This actor demonstrated his versatility by being a member of ‘This is war‘, reporter in ‘you are in all‘ and actor in one of today’s hit TV shows. The big talent is also a lawyer and travels around the world.

Who is the ex-reality boy who breaks it as an actor in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Filippo Storinowho in ‘AFHS‘ plays Remo Sánchez-Concha, Alessia Montalbán’s ex-lover, who became known in ‘Esto es guerra’ in 2014, a fact that many people are unaware of. In addition, he was also a reporter in the television house program hosted by ‘Choca’ Mandros.

Thanks to his acting classes, we have been able to see the Peruvian son of Italian immigrants in productions such as ‘back to the neighborhood‘, ‘Neighborhood meeting 2‘ and currently in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, as the rival of ‘Jimmy‘.

How old is Filippo Storino?

The actor and lawyer was born on May 15, 1996, so he is currently 27 years old. storino He also works as a model.

Why did Filippo Storino have a fight with Patricio Parodi?

During his stay in ‘This is war‘, the communicator had an altercation with Patricio Parodi when he assured that the ‘Pato’ was not a competition for him. These statements did not seem to please the lover of Luciana Fuster, who challenged him and finally defeated him.

At that time, Parodi recommended the following: “It’s fine that you come with all the desire to play and want to win, but I would only give you advice not to be so arrogant… I would recommend that you go step by step.”

Who is Remo in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Remo Sanchez-Concha he was in love with Alessia Montalbany holds a grudge against ‘Jimmy‘; however, he is now part of the Maldini Corporation where his life crossed again with that of Jaime Gonzales.

