Mathis Bellon, French motorcycling promise, died just 8 years old three days after the tragic accident on the track

An endless drama has hit the world of French and world youth motorcycling. Last Friday 22 July the little 8-year-old driver, Mathis Bellon he had a serious accident while training in a Trento circuit. After three days of struggle and hope, the little one finally died forever.

When a child dies only 8 years oldwith literally a life ahead, pain affects everyone.

A devastating tragedy, the one that hit a family French, which came after three days of agony. Three days in which the hope of a mother and a father had never been extinguished, but which in the end ended in the worst way.

Mathis Bellon was born 8 years ago in the suburbs of Paris. Together with his family he had then moved to Sainte-Maxime, on the French Riviera. Here, immediately after taking his first steps, he met the world of motors and motorcycles and fell madly in love with them.

He was enrolled in the Race Experience Schoolbased in Fréjus and ran in the category Mini Opg Liguewhich brings together small pilots aged between 7 and 12 years.

It had a extraordinary talent and many thought it was a promise of world motorcycling.

The Mathis Bellon accident

In July he had arrived in Italy, precisely in Trentowhere it was supposed to train for a race of the Motoasi National Speed ​​Championship scheduled for 24 July.

Two days earlier, Friday 22 July, the irreparable thing happened while he was running on the Plicante kart track in Trentino. Coming out of a curve, Mathis Bellon is fallen off ruinously on the ground from his bike and another pilot could not avoid it, overwhelming him in full.

A chilling accident, which for dynamic sadly recalls that of Sepang in which Marco Simoncelli lost his life.

The circuit immediately intervened rescuers doctors from Trento, who tried for the first time to revive him on the spot. Failing that, they carried him in helicopter at the hospital of Verona.

In the Venetian city the doctors have put all their strength into the field for try to save the child’s life, but all their efforts have unfortunately turned out to be in vain. After three days of agonyMathis has gone out in the arms of his father who has not left him alone even for a moment.