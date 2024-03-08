Veneto rugby in shock due to the sudden and tragic death of Leonardo Florian: what happened to him

An unexpected and enormous tragedy has shocked the world of Italian sport and, in particular, that of rugby in Veneto. Leonardo Florian, Villorba Rugby prop, passed away yesterday morning following an illness that struck him while he was at home. A truly inexplicable drama that shocked an entire community.

A life, too short, Leonardo Florian always led with discipline and in a healthy way. He loved the Rugby always and, thanks also to his extraordinary physical qualities (120kg of muscles), he played in the role of prop for the team Villorba.

Never an ailment, never a pathology that could make one think of a similar tragedy. Yet, last Tuesday, the doctor who had visited him had not recommended to take to the field the following Sunday. On Sunday, however, the rugby player didn't get there.

Yesterday morning he accused a illness while he was at home and his mother and brother immediately contacted the Suem 118 rescuers to request their prompt intervention on site. Doctors have made many efforts to try to resuscitate the boywhich however all turned out to be vain. Her heart never started beating again.

Countless i messages appeared on social media in the last few hours. Everyone is astonished to learn of the tragic and sudden death of such a young boy with a kind and good soul. The Villorba Rugby he remembers his player like this:

“Flo” (this was the nickname of his teammates) was 24 years old and was considered one of the best men in the yellow and blue scrum. Esteemed and appreciated by the club, he leaves a huge void in all the managers and among the friends of the Villorbo team who gather around the family.

In an update also on social media, the rugby team announced that the match scheduled for Sunday against the Fiamme Oro Roma team it was canceled and postponed on a date to be determined.