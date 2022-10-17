Terrible accident in Florence, a young footballer of only 17 years old lost control of the bike and died: his name was Ruben Guasti

The sad story comes from Florence, a young footballer of only 17 years has died forever. He was called Ruben Guasti and played in the Spartaco Banti Barberino team.

Last Saturday evening, just before midnight, Ruben Guasti remained involved in a road accidentwhile he was riding his motorcycle. According to the first reports reported, it would seem that the 17-year-old was walking along via di San Quirico, in Campi Bisenzio (in the province of Florence), when he lost control of his two-wheeled vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The 118 health workers immediately rushed to the scene, carried out the first maneuvers in an attempt to save him and then immediately transported him to the hospital. Right inside the health facility, doctors have ascertained his death. Nobody could do anything to save the 17-year-old. The consequences reported after the clash were too serious.

After the investigation, the investigators found that there are no other means involved. Law enforcement agencies are trying to rebuild the exact dynamics of the road accident and are trying to understand what caused the young man to lose control. The prosecutor ordered the seizure of the motorcycle and requested the transfer of the body to the forensic medicine of Careggi.

Ruben Guasti had just turned 17. He was very well known, because of your talent on the football team. There are many people who are publishing on social media in these hours heartbreaking goodbye posts and his photos, to remember him and greet him one last time. The community clung to the pain of family members.

There sport Society he wrote: