An Italian teenager who died at the age of 15 is revered by Catholics around the world. Now comes the crowning moment of his pious life.

Rome – On October 20, the Catholic Church plans to canonize twelve men and women. This was decided by Pope Francis and cardinals based in Rome on July 1 in the Vatican. Carlo Acutis is also being honored for his exemplary life as a Christian. He died at the age of 15, just 18 years ago.

It usually takes decades for a person to be canonized. In Acutis’ case, it happened quite quickly, as it did with Mother Teresa, who became a saint 13 years after her beatification. Acutis died in October 2016 from the effects of leukemia. But his short life was enough to make him a new idol of the Catholic faith. This was due to his pious life and his commitment to those in need.

Carlo Acutis died at 15

The Italian was born in 1991 in London into the best of circumstances. His father was an investment banker. Shortly after Acutis’ birth, the family moved to Milan. His Polish nanny introduced him to the Roman Catholic faith. At the age of seven, Acutis received his first communion. While his parents rarely went to church, their son led a pious life, attending mass every day, praying and being involved in social activities. The needy and homeless, whom Acutis had helped, also attended the requiem after his death.

But Acutis, who was the first “millennial” to be inscribed in the book of saints, had another gift: he was very computer savvy. This earned him the names “cyber apostle”, “internet patron” or “influencer of God”. At the age of ten he is said to have designed his own websites. The boy was fascinated by miracles, and he compiled reports from all over the world and posted them online.

Carlo Acutis is said to have performed two scientifically inexplicable miracles

The Internet was his great passion, and it also made him famous. His contributions made him internationally known, and after his death his veneration continued to grow. This was also thanks to the church, which did a lot of lobbying. This led to reports attributing posthumous miracles to Acutis.

The Vatican recognized one of them in 2013, which led to his beatification in 2020: a Brazilian boy with a congenital Illness is said to have been completely healed in 2011 after touching a piece of Acutis’ clothing in 2010. Since 2020, the blessed has been lying in a glass shrine in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Assisi, dressed in a sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

Acutis is canonized only four years after beatification

Now, four years after his beatification, the “influencer of God” is to be canonized. Pope Francis has certified a second miracle in which a person was healed by divine intervention in a medically inexplicable way. A young woman is said to have fallen into a coma after a bicycle accident in Italy. After her mother traveled to Assisi a week later and spent a day praying at Acutis’ coffin, the woman is said to have woken up from the coma on the same day.

The date of the canonization has not yet been set, but according to the Pope’s declaration, Carlo Acutis can be venerated worldwide. Francis recently caused outrage because he made derogatory comments about homosexual men. (mt)