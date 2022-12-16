When he saw some of his peers in trouble, Jack Johnson didn’t think about it for a moment and dived into the icy waters of the lake

A heroic gesture, that of a child of only 10 years, who last Sunday did not hesitate to throw himself into the icy waters of a frozen lake to try to save his peers who had fallen into the icy waters. He was called Jack Johnson and together with three other children aged 6, 8 and 11, he unfortunately lost his life due to exposure.

A dramatic eventwhich shouldn’t have happened and which instead happened and shocked an entire country and Europe.

It all occurred in the early hours of last Sunday afternoon, on the shores of a lake located in the suburb of Birmingham in England, more precisely at Babbs Mill Park, in the Kingshurst area of ​​Solihull, West Midlands.

Jack, a child of only 10 yearshe would have noticed some children gasping in the icy waters and so he decided to get closer.

The little ones were playing on the ice sheet that covered the lake, when the latter broke and they are fallen into the water.

Without thinking about it, the little boy dived in and tried with all his strength to save them although, as told by his aunt in a touching post on Facebook, he didn’t know any of them.

The heroic gesture unfortunately did not have a positive outcome. The child failed in the enterprise and was in turn blocked by the inhuman temperatures of the water.

Of the 4 immersed children, including Jack, not a single one managed to survive. Jack, an 8-year-old boy, a 6-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy lost their lives.

For Jack Johnson and his peers there was nothing they could do

Even some people noticed what was happening passers-by, who immediately alerted the emergency services. The latter arrived on site when for three of the 4 children who fell into the water it was already too late.

They managed to extract still alive only the 6 year old boywho fought to survive for days, only to surrender on Wednesday.

Rescuers, like everyone, are completely destroyed from the images their eyes saw and for not being able to do more to avoid the drama.

As mentioned, unfortunately the heroic gesture of little Jack Johnson did not help to avoid the tragedy. To tell what happened, with a touching post published on social networks, it was Charlotte Macllmurrayaunt of the 10-year-old boy.