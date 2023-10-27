It’s impossible for Eleonora Pedron to forget the terrible moments of the accident in which she and her father were involved

In a touching interview given to Oggi, the beautiful actress, model and presenter Eleonora Pedron, in addition to joyfully announcing his degree in psychology, once again had the opportunity to talk about what was tragic in his life. In 1992 and 2002, in two car accidents, she lost her little sister and her father. A pain that never goes away.

Born in Camposampiero, in the Padua area, in 1982, Eleonora Pedron is known today as one of the models, actresses and presenters most loved in Italy.

So much beauty in Eleonora’s face, but also so much depth, intelligence, sensitivity, as can be seen from the last interview released to the weekly Today.

Pedron just graduated from Psychologyan achievement of which she is very proud and which she talks about with joy.

But above all, at the newspaper he had the opportunity to relive through his memories the dramatic things that happened in his life, such as the death of his little sister Nives and his father in two road accidentswhich occurred in 1992 and 2002 respectively.

The pain of Eleonora Pedron

The one that marked it the most was undoubtedly that of 2002, when the one who lost his life was Pope of the former Miss Italy. The two were together in the car and were returning to Padua after a audition for Striscia la Notizia.

The image of my dad calling me after the accident… I found him on my knees, his face full of blood, his voice saying: ‘Eleonora, Eleonora’. He called me to find out if I was alive. I still hear that voice and will always hear it.

The show girl, ex-wife of Max Biagi, with whom she had two children, and current partner of the actor Fabio Troiano, does not hide herself and admits to still feel the pain and anger strongly. However, she has learned to accept life as it is: