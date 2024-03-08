A heartbreaking event occurred on an American Airlines flight heading to the United States. Stefanie Smith, a 41-year-old woman from Indiana, died surprisingly on board the aircraft. While she was returning from a vacation with her boyfriend, she surprisingly his eyes rolled back in his head, he began to convulse and died despite the effort to keep her alive. In the midst of her family's pain, the causes of her death are still being investigated.

It all happened on US airline flight 2790, which was heading from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to Charlotte, North Carolina. Smith came from sharing a vacation with her boyfriend and some friends, who boarded a different flight. Without anything to anticipate it, tragedy broke out there.

According to testimonies collected by ABCsuddenly Smith's eyes rolled back in her head and she began to convulse.. Her boyfriend, who was sitting next to her, first thought it was a joke and then was horrified by the scene. Due to the emergency, the plane was diverted to the Turks and Caicos Islands to land as quickly as possible so that the woman could receive medical attention on the mainland, while a doctor who was traveling on the plane performed CPR on him.

The woman who died on the flight to the United States had no health problems

According to what both Smith's boyfriend and one of her friends who spoke with the aforementioned media stated, The woman, mother of two children, was in perfect health.. In addition to being healthy and having no pre-existing conditions, he liked to exercise and had even maintained a very active routine during his trip to Punta Cana.

The woman from the United States had no health problems. Photo:Courtesy Eric MD Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Services Share

Until now, The cause of death was not clarified and the investigation is still ongoing. to determine what caused this tragic outcome. Meanwhile, through social media, Smith's family was quick to express her pain and remember the woman for all her virtues.