Flying on a plane can be quite an experience. Beyond enjoying beautiful landscapes, there are also curious stories, some of them not at all positive. It is common to hear stories about the lack of hygiene in aircraft or turbulence that would scare the bravest. But A woman shared something totally out of the ordinary.

From her account on the social network X @EYEAamLRBY a woman shared that, while she was on a plane trip, a man left her a “creepy” note.

He wrote that it seemed quite strange to him because It had never happened to him that someone handed him a note, But what she said impressed the more than 1,600,000 people who have seen her post.

Second wrote, the note came from the person sitting right behind her who, before leaving the aircraft, He handed her a piece of paper and said, “Take this and read it later. It’s not creepy.”

The woman decided to go along with what she had been asked and controlled her curiosity for what she expected. She eventually read the letter later which, she said, It was a handwritten note in which the man was basically complimenting her long hair.

But not only that, but The stranger, in addition to the letter flattering his appearance, left him a US$100 bill. which, of course, left her stupefied.

One of the passengers made her feel very uncomfortable.

Passenger who received a note on the plane was not worried, but users have a different opinion

According to what he later published, The passenger who received a note from a stranger praising her hair and giving her $100, He felt no fear because of his strange admirer.

The reason for this is that, as he said in a second post, In the note the man had not left a telephone number or any other means of contact.that is, I had no expectations or hope of seeing her again and interacting.

While she remained calm, users on X warned her that maybe she shouldn’t take it so easy. Several people told him that it was a really scary situation. and others even ventured to say that they had surely stolen some of her hair, who knows with what intentions.

Others wrote to him that if they put themselves in the man’s shoes, they would surely think that he would seem very strange, so at least, decided to give him $100 to try to not scare him so much.