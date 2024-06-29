According to the criteria of
A video published on TikTok, through the account @carolinerened, shows that curious eyes are everywhere and that, in the age of social networks, no one is safe because The woman shared a clip to denounce an unfaithful husband.
He assured that throughout the flight they were very affectionate and explained that the reason why discovered that the man was being unfaithful because he heard them when they met at the bar From the airport. She even said that he had convinced her to change her seat so they could sit together to drink.
She also explained that although she didn’t know his name, she did know hers because they said it all the time and that She knew he was married because he was wearing his wedding ring.
Reveals infidelity on TikTok and generates debate
Although TikTok user Caroline had good intentions trying to alert someone that their partner was cheating on them, Many users criticized her for being so indiscreet.
In fact, the original video in which he explained everything in more detail is no longer available, probably because Many asked her not to meddle in other people’s affairs and stop being nosy. Although, others thanked him for having published the video.
Surely Caroline was convinced that she was doing the right thing because she posted a second clip pointing out that the couple on the plane had been kissing and they ended up together in the bathroom.
