From the house on Via Ichnusa and the one on Via Gonario Pinna, in Nuoro, it will be important to understand what led to this shocking event.

In Nuoro, it has been talked about for days, an entire family was torn apart by an act of absurd and uncontrolled violence. Five victims, including the perpetrator himself. massacreperhaps driven by the inability to accept the end of a love. Roberto Gleboni, 52, is responsible for the family massacre and, according to the first investigative hypotheses, the motive could lie in a separation that was now imminent.

The investigations prosecutors together with the police and the Carabinieri are trying to clarify the circumstances that led to this crime. The massacre at dawn saw among the victims Gleboni’s wife, Maria Giuseppina Massetti, 43 years old, and their two children, Martina, 25 years old, and Francesco, 10. A neighbor, Paolo Sanna, 69 years old, also lost his life. Another 14-year-old son was injured, and Gleboni’s elderly mother, Maria Esterina Riccardi, 84 years old, was hospitalized in serious conditions.

In the house on Via Ichnusa and in the one on Via Gonario Pinna, in Nuoro, where the mother was, it will be important to collect all the evidence necessary to shed light on what led to this shocking event. Yesterday eight people close to the family were interviewed to understand if there were disagreements or tensions in the relation between Roberto and Maria Giuseppina. No neighbor, friend or relative had noticed any signs of crisis.

The only direct witness of what happened, who will be heard as soon as possible, seems to be the 14 year old sonthe sole survivor of the massacre. It will also be necessary to analyze the victims’ electronic devices. In fact, it is necessary to reconstruct in detail, as far as possible, the conflict between Roberto and Maria Giuseppina, a couple who were moving towards separation.

The firstborn was born while Maria Giuseppina was still a minor and already then the relationship between the two did not seem idyllic. There had already been friction with her father several years ago, fortunately spared from Gleboni’s murderous fury.

THE neighbors describe the man in ways that do not coincide: many remember him as a calm and helpful person; others speak of an authoritarian and aggressive character. It also seems that Gleboni was obsessed with control, especially over his wife and children, victims of blind violence. That morning, amid the deafening noise of thunder and rain, the neighbors did not notice anything until the ambulances arrived.

A woman said: “My daughter lives in the same building, and she has never heard any arguments or tension between them”. The Nuoro massacre, at the moment, is still a inexplicable gesture. Bruno Olivieri, colleague of the murderer and regional coordinator Fp-Cisl Forestas, says he is shocked: “Roberto was a sincere and loyal man, always ready to help”. Obviously, after so many years of knowing him, the colleague had never thought anything horrifying about Gleboni, still remaining incredulous in the face of the immense tragedy of Nuoro.