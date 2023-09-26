The man who died was not a singer, but a soccer coach in a accident car on the morning of Saturday, September 23 at the intersection of Periférico Sur and López Mateos Avenue in Zapopan.

After it was speculated that the deceased man was a regional Mexcinao singer, this version was discarded and it was reported that it was Javier Barbosa, nicknamed ‘El Furor’.

The man went to a dive bar the night of the accident and was confused with the singer who appeared at the scene.

Family and friends They said goodbye to ‘El Furor’ with music and his favorite car. Two of the three women who were traveling in the luxury van with the subject also died.

The third woman is hospitalized. ‘El Furor’ was known in the Miramar and Arenales Tapatíos neighborhoods as a soccer coach.

(With information from Azteca Jalisco Noticias)