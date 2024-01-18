Gonzalo Iglesiasbetter known as 'Goncho', is a renowned improviser who is currently part of the cast of 'Plate your money' ('CTM'), program broadcast on YouTube through the channel We are not TV, owned by Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna ('Hablando huevadas'). In the last few hours, Iglesias gave something to talk about after he confessed in a web program that he belonged to the team that represented Peru at the Oscar Awards and that he was nominated for the important gala in the cinematographic world.

Who is 'Goncho' Iglesias, from 'Chapa tu money'?

'Goncho' Iglesias He is an improviser who has an extensive career in the artistic field, not only on stage, but also in other aspects, according to his Instagram profile. On this platform, he also states that he is a film director, screenwriter and voice actor.

On the other hand, he directs his own improvisation collective, which is called The Impro Reserve. According to its social networks, this project not only makes presentations, but also offers classes for all types of audiences, from children to adults.

As if that were not enough, he is also a content creator, which he demonstrates on the Ninja House YouTube channel, a space dedicated to figure collecting and geek culture in general.

In which Oscar-nominated film did 'Goncho' Iglesias participate?

The experienced artist, during a conversation on Alonso Acuña's channel, pointed out that he was nominated for the Oscar awards; But, contrary to what many might think, he was not nominated alone, but rather he was part of a great team that represented the country at the renowned gala.

“In theory, I am nominated for an Oscar. I am in the credits of the film and there is a certificate that endorses the entire art team,” said Iglesias. As we remember, he was part of the team of 'La teta scareda', a national film directed by Claudia Llosa that was nominated for best foreign film at the 2010 Oscars, in which it fell to 'El secreto de sus ojos'. ', from Argentina.

As Iglesias points out, he was part of the film's artistic team after being summoned by 'Coqui' Málaga, his special effects teacher. He even revealed that, at first, he was amused by the name of the film, until he later discovered the reasons behind it.