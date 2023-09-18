It was a long journey: Sytze van der Veen (29) as a damaged teenager drove his teachers to despair, was expelled from school in 3 pre-vocational secondary education and ran away from home. Yet he eventually went to (Radboud) university and got his master’s degree. The story of a late bloomer who now tries to help others as a child psychologist. “I was lucky with my ex-father-in-law who I believed in, otherwise my world might have looked different.”

