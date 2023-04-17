The pain of the mother of Martina Socciarelli, the 19-year-old who died on the evening of Friday 14 April in a serious car accident

These are days of great agony and sadness that unfortunately the family members of Martina Socciarelli, the 19-year-old who died last night in a serious accident. The attempts of the doctors who intervened unfortunately turned out to be completely in vain for her.

The mother and all those who loved her, now they just can’t give yourself peace. For them it is unthinkable to think that their only daughter is now gone.

Unfortunately, the events took place on the evening of Friday 14th April. Exactly on the road leading by Verzegnis in Sella Chianzutan, in the province of Udine. Martina was riding a motorbike.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, he had one clash with another car, driven by a 20-year-old boy. Because of the impact he first slammed into the car and then he is ended up on the ground.

The conditions have appeared despair immediately and passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the police and health forces.

The latter arrived on site within minutes. They tried to revive the girl for a long time, but in the end unfortunately they had no choice but to surrender and therefore, to note her heartbreaking death.

The pain of Martina Socciarelli’s mother

Martina’s father came from Perugia, while the mother from Brindisi. Both work as prison guards. According to the local newspaper, The Venetian Messengerthe mom Christian when she learned of the disappearance of her only daughter she said:

Martina was a warrior. She was our Angel. She did everything with such grit. She was full of will to live.

For a long time she was an athlete of the Tolmezzo team and dreamed of joining Finance Guard. Her mother in remembering their special relationship, told what her daughter always said to her: “You love yourself, I always told her that.” Now it will be only law enforcement investigations a rebuild exactly the dynamics of the accident.