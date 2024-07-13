Thanks to social media, something unthinkable and miraculous happened in the United States. A Michigan family was able to meet again with her 17-year-old son who had been there for almost three months missing after this appeared in a live stream from content creators in Miami.

The disappearance of the young man Troy Coleman, three months ago, He alerted his entire family and on May 21st activated a relentless search by the Flint Township Police Departmentin the state of Michigan.

The outlook seemed bleak for this family as, over time, the local police The police were unable to locate the teenager or find any important clues that would contribute to the investigation, leading to the belief that he was dead.

But, extraordinarily, the search took an unexpected turn when last Wednesday, July 4, a member of the family He recognized Coleman walking behind him in a Twitch livestream by popular content creators Clix and Lacy, with over 8 million combined followers.

How did they find the teenager in the video?

The images broadcast on the online platform showed the two stars of this social network chatting while enjoying a meal in Miamiwhen suddenly this teenager, bare-chested, tanned and in green shorts, He approaches them to greet them.

The young man He talks briefly to the two boys and then interacts with other tables at the outdoor restaurant they are at, and then moves out of the shot of the live filming.

The popular Lacy did not believe that this sudden appearance could become something important, until he checked his emails and saw a new one in which the Coleman’s supposed brother informed him of the situation.

“Hello my name is Trent Coleman and My little lost brother from Michigan “came out on Clix and Lacy’s Miami stream,” he explained in the email, according to a screenshot of it that Lacy posted on her X account.

We got in touch with his brother and told him what hotel he said he was staying at on stream. He has been found and placed in a holding cell in Miami until he gets transferred back to Michigan with his family. The power of the internet is insane thank you guys ❤️ https://t.co/wk6SzniY9j — FaZe Lacy (@LacyHimself) July 4, 2024

During his appearance in the video, Coleman “He wasn’t under the influence of drugs, he’s schizophrenic”clarified the person who claimed to be his brother, who later asked to be contacted.

Shortly after, Lazy told his followers that Coleman had been found thanks to The content creator recalled the hotel where he said the teenager residedHe also said he would be held in a cell in Miami until he was transferred back to his family in Michigan.

“The power of the internet is crazy, thanks guys”Lazy posted.