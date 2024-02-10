Sunday, February 11, 2024
February 10, 2024
in World
“He was kidnapped by Diodato and Ghali”: the insult to the memory of Aldo Moro on Wikipedia

Bad taste joke by Internet users who, on the Wikipedia page dedicated to Aldo Moro, leader of the DC kidnapped and killed by the Red Brigades in 1978.

Someone has changed the text of the free encyclopedia on which anyone can intervene, insulting his memory with jokes in very bad taste: «He was kidnapped by the Red Brigades, Diodato, Dargen D'amico and Ghali on 6 February 2024 while the Amadeus V Government (in which external support was guaranteed and they were preparing to arrange the Ariston basement for the accommodation of Cuccarini's best friend Parliament”.

And so on from amenity to amenity. And on social media the massacre did not go unnoticed. The Wikipedia page was restored shortly thereafter.

