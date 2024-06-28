It was meant to be a day of celebration, an opportunity for children to play and socialise in the middle of the Sicilian summer. Instead, the arrival at the summer camp, which had not yet really started, turned into tragedy. Vincenzo Lantieri, the 10-year-old boy we’ve been talking about since yesterday afternoon, was taking part with his disabled brother in a trip organized by the Anffas foundation of Palazzolo Acreide, a town in the province of Syracuse. A cursed well took him away forever.

While playing, little Vincenzo climbed onto the cover of a artesian well. The structure could not support the weight and shattered, causing it to fall into the void and into the water. The child fell for at least seven metres, but the well was 15 meters deep and half full. The child, in fact, did not survive and probably died from drowning, if not from the trauma suffered in the fall.

An educator from the non-profit organization tried to save him by lowering herself into the well but failed. The 54-year-old woman, in fact, is still in shock and hospitalized with some bruises in Syracuse hospital. The woman immediately tried to go down into the well after hearing the commotion following the breaking of the well cover and the child’s fall. She lowered herself using the brick supports on the walls. At that point, she too lost her balance and slipped into the well, but without reaching the water.

THE fire fighters They saved the woman and entrusted her to the 118 emergency services. There was little hope of saving the child from the very beginning and attempts to recover him alive were futile. After the fall, the parents who rushed to the scene imagined that without a response from the well, the worst had happened to the child.

It will be performed in the next few days the autopsy on Vincenzo’s body to clarify the causes of death. The accident, which occurred in the countryside of Palazzolo, in the Falabia district, is very reminiscent of the one that occurred in Vermicino, in Frascati, where the victim was Alfredino Rampi, a case that kept the entire town in suspense for many hours.

According to the reconstructions more reliable, the child climbed onto the well cover and started jumping. In a few seconds the latch gave way and the cover broke. The operator witnessed the scene and ran towards the well to save the child. The fire brigade divers then worked for a few hours to recover the body.

The victim had two brothers, one aged 18 and one aged 4. As a sign of mourning, celebrations for the town’s patron saint, Saint Paul, were suspended.