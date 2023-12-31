The singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz He left a legacy after his sensitive death on December 28. The building where the 'I didn't think it was love' singer lived was filled with bouquets of flowers and photos that followers left to show his affection. On his side, Suárez-Vértiz's last son, Tomás, 18, also used his Instagram profile to say goodbye to his father and share unpublished videos of him.

What did Tomás Suárez-Vértiz say about his father Pedro?

In an extensive message via Instagram, Tomás thanked the followers for their presence and assured that, far from what may seem like chaos, it is a party. For Tomás, Pedro's fans are his friends and he indicated that he has been the most affectionate group of followers that he has ever seen.

“Everything they have done, everything they have generated, is not chaos, it is a party. It is not sad, it is moving. The door to my building looks like the same door to heaven. They are all beautiful people. There is something I want you to know, and that is that Pedro does not have fans, Pedro has friends. “It is the most loving and affectionate audience I have ever met in an artist,” said.

What words did Tomás Suárez-Vértiz dedicate to his father's followers?

Tomas was moved due to the order that the followers of Pedro Suárez-Vertiz have had during the communication of the news, the wake and the transfer to the Jardines de la Paz cemetery in La Molina.

“I want to thank everyone for maintaining proper discipline regarding the situation. There was no fuss, they were not disrespectful even once. You are all angels and I am sure that my dad will illuminate the path of each of you,” ended.