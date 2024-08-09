ORA passenger who was injured on a US flightoperated by American Airlines, She is suing the airline, claiming she fractured her ankle in the fall. while the plane he was travelling on experienced an episode of turbulence.

The plaintiff, identified in the lawsuit as Gael Severoni, is a resident of Maryland and I was flying from Washington DC to New Orleans on August 9, 2023, according to a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Louisiana.

The lawsuit filed by the victim of the accident at heights, alleges that the flight crew had a duty to use weather reports and flight conditions along with weather radar to avoid areas of severe turbulence.

In addition, claims that airline staff should have warned passengers about anticipated turbulence, stop flight attendant service in the cabin, seat flight attendants and ensure that passengers remained seated with their seat belts fastened to avoid injuries caused by turbulence.

The plaintiff states that the accident occurred as follows: Severoni was sitting in his assigned aisle seat, 26C, when The passenger sitting in the middle seat asked him to get up so he could go to the bathroom.. At that moment, A flight attendant was also in the aisle. picking up trash from passengers.

The flight attendant did not take into account the approaching period of turbulence. and did not instruct passengers to remain seated with their seat belts fastened and instead allowed passengers to move around the cabin.

As soon as the plaintiff stood in the aisle to let his traveling companion out of the queue, the flight in question encountered severe turbulencewhich caused the victim to fall to the ground.

According to the lawsuit, It was not until after the plaintiff fell and while i was still on the ground that the flight crew first reported turbulence, instructing passengers to fasten their seat belts. As a result of his fall caused by severe turbulence Gael He suffered serious personal injuries, including a spiral fracture of the distal fibula. of his left ankle.

What does the passenger injured during the turbulence in the United States ask of the airline?



The lawsuit alleges that as a direct and proximate result of the airline’s negligence, carelessness and recklessness, The affected subject will be forced to spend sums of money on medical care and treatment in the future.

The document also argues that Severoni was “deprived of the enjoyment of life, his occupations and interests,” which is why A jury trial and judgment against American Airlines are requested for an amount to be determined at trial, together with interest, costs and disbursements of this action.