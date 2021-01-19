A 22-year-old girl is suspected of having tried to sell a laptop belonging to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, to the Russian intelligence services. stolen during the assault on Congress from the United States on January 6.

According to the indictment, consulted by AFP, Riley June Williams, a Pennsylvania resident, was among the crowd who invaded the capitol building.

The Washington Post reported late Monday that federal authorities had announced Williams’ arrest, though it offered few details.

An image of the message Trump supporters left in Nancy Pelosi’s office: “We will not back down.” Photo: AFP

According to the accusation brought against the woman, she was arrested for “entering or staying inside a restricted building without legal authorization, violent irruption, and inciting disorder on the Capitol.”

Within this complaint no mention was made of the computer stolen, since it is an accusation that is still under investigation. As reported by the BBC, it was an ex-partner of Williams who would have alerted the FBI that the woman was looking to sell the computer to Russia.

From Pelosi’s office they reported that the stolen machine had no value, since it was used only to make presentations.

The complaint

Based on several photos and videos of the chaotic riots in the Capitol, an FBI agent claimed that Williams was seen near the office of Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Trump supporters in Pelosi’s office on the day of the Capitol assault. Photo: AFP

Questioned by the US authorities, Williams’ ex-partner, identified in the court document only as W1, claims to have seen other videos in which Riley Williams took a computer (or an external rigid) from Pelosi’s office.

That same witness alleged that she planned to send the laptop to a friend in Russia to sell it to the SVR foreign intelligence agency.

That sale “failed for unknown reasons, and Williams still has the computing device or destroyed it,” the affidavit said.

Image of when the Capitol police secures the building and manages to evacuate the supporters of Donald Trump on January 6. Photo: AFP

The indictment, filed Sunday night in US District Court in Washington, so far only charges Riley Williams with “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” but not for theft.

Consulted by AFP, the Washington federal prosecutor’s office refused to give more details in the immediate.

Apparently, the complaint was also based on images taken from a television channel, where a woman, who would be Williams, is seen leading the crowd and indicating that go up the stairs on the way to Pelosi’s office.

A second ITV News report featured an interview with Williams’ mother. There, the woman confirms that the person seen on the screen is indeed her daughter. Apparently Williams left the family home that day without telling them where I was going.

On January 6, a crowd of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, encouraged by him, marched up to the Capitol in Washington and invaded it when Congress had to certify the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

In the place there were violent clashes and five deaths were registered, including a policeman, for which Trump faces in Congress a second impeachment for “inciting insurrection.”

More than 70 people they have been accused for those facts, according to the Department of Justice.

He Congress remains closed ahead of Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration as president of the United States next Wednesday, an event police say some far-right rioters threaten to prevent.

