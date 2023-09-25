After a criminal life and a hefty prison sentence, rapper Cor (28) was determined to improve his life and make a name for himself as a rapper. He succeeded: his first album has already been streamed more than forty million times. He was in jail for threats and drug deals, now he is a religious man. “I’m rather grateful that it all happened to me.”
Marcel Wijnstekers
Latest update:
25-09-23, 17:39
