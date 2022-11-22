He was the last actor still alive in the cast of the cult film with Rossella O’Hara: goodbye to Mickey Kuhn, little star of Gone With the Wind

Very difficult days for cinema and television enthusiasts in the United States of America and also in the rest of the world, due to the disappearance of two actors much loved by the public. The last of these was Mickey KuhnHollywood star in the so-called golden age, from the 30s to the 50s.

The world of American cinema and television have learned in recent days the news of the disappearances of two great actors, very distant from each other, but united by the great affection that the public has always reserved for them.

Last November 16, after two years of hard battle with leukemia, Nicki Aycox passed away forever, star of highly successful TV series such as Supernatural and Criminal Minds and movies like Jeepers Creepers 2, Perfect Stranger, Joy Ride 2 and TNT Dark Blue.

He had had the sad diagnosis in 2020 and had become famous on the web for the enormous courage with which she fought to the end, giving courage to the many who, like her, struggle to survive illnesses.

He took care of announcing his disappearance sister in law Susan Raab Ceklosky, who published this touching post on social media:

My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. They had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.

Goodbye to the great Mickey Kuhn

On Sunday, however, unfortunately it was Mickey Kuhn’s turn to leave. The younger ones will not remember him in recent works, but the sign left in the world of cinema by the actor was a lot important.

He began his career as a child, playing various prestigious roles. Such as for example that of Beau Wilkes in Via Col Vento, Oscar-winning film with Scarlett O’Hara.

His debut came in 1934 when he was just 2 years old. When she starred in Via Col Vento she was 6 and, in the same year, the 1939starred in 5 more Hollywood films.

Notable then the collaborations with cinema greats like Kirk Douglas, Humphrey Bogart, or director James Stewart.

His last film is dated 1956. From 1951 to 1955 he enlisted in thearmy American and from 1965 to 1995 he worked in the administrative sector of American Airlines at theBoston airport.

Mickey Kuhn married his wife Barbara Kuhn in 1985 and they had two sons. Since 2017 Kuhn has lived in Naples, Florida, where he died two days ago.