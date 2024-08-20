The boy was transported in red code to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where he remains in a reserved prognosis.

Great concern for a young man who is fighting between life and death following an accident that occurred in pool. The 13-year-old boy who, according to the little information published, was found unconscious at the bottom of a swimming pool in a sports center in Cremona, is in critical condition.

In the sports centerthe boy was spending the day doing physical activity and personal training, as he often did. The accident occurred this morning, August 20, but there is still not much known about how the boy’s conditions will evolve.

The circumstances The exact details of what happened are still unclear, but the alarm was raised shortly after 11:00, when an ambulance was called. The young man was found in cardiac arrest and, apparently, had spent some time underwater, seriously compromising his condition. The rescuers, who arrived on the scene, intervened promptly, starting resuscitation maneuvers on the spot.

The boy was then rushed by helicopter to the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo. The police also intervened at the scene of the accident and are investigating to clarify the dynamics of the facts.

The boy, at the time of rescue, had been found without conscience and in circulatory arrest in the 25-meter pool of the Stradivari sports center in Cremona, located in via Milano. The lifeguard who intervened to help the boy immediately began resuscitation procedures, also using the defibrillator, but given the seriousness of the situation, the intervention of the helicopter rescue, departing from Brescia, was necessary. The boy was transported in red code to the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, where he remains in a reserved prognosis.

The authorities are listening to the witnesses to reconstruct what happened. It is difficult to understand whether it was a sudden illness or an unexpected impact with a structure in the pool.