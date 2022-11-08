The British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, reported that Matthew was driving the small boat “Kayak”, in Spencer Bay, which is located in southern Australia, when the accident occurred.

He was putting a camera on his hat and documented what happened, and spotted the approach of a giant shark, 3 meters long.

The fish was not satisfied with passing by, as it repeatedly circled under the small boat.

When the man tried to paddle away from the place, which was close to the shore, the shark caught him and tried to grab his paddle.

The fisherman admitted his mistake in not bringing the shark shield onto the boat.

A spokesman for the local council said that the coastal area is popular with fishermen because it is rich in kingfish and snapper.

Fortunately, most of the sharks that come here feed on kingfish, he added.

“When there is a big fish, there will be a bigger fish,” he said.

Shark attacks in Spencer Bay are rare, with records including only two.