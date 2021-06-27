Healthcare in the United States is an issue that has always been in constant debate. A discussion that has intensified after more than a year of pandemic. Anyone who has traveled to the North American country knows that it is more than advisable to take out insurance that covers certain medical emergencies, since being hospitalized there can mean the most absolute ruin if you don’t have good coverage.

For an ICU stay, the hospital claims $ 324,349 (Bloomberg).

We saw a good example of this a year ago with the case of Michael Flor, a 70-year-old American who received a bill from $ 1.2 million after spending two months hospitalized for coronavirus.

An amount that has been far exceeded by another patient who has published the medical cost report on a TikTok account after a four-month hospitalization.



The ballot has already been seen by 10,000,000 people on TikTok (Video capture).

“4 months in the United States with Covid-19. Total cost?”, Is the text that can be read at the beginning of the video published by the account Let’s talk about business, which already has 10 million views for the exaggerated amount shown at the end of the video.

A fortune

The bill is for more than $ 2.8 million that are divided into concepts such as Radiology ($ 15,535), stay in ICU ($ 324,349) o Laboratory ($ 350,203.50) among many others.



Concepts such as Radiology ($ 15,535) or Laboratory ($ 350,203.50) are distributed among many others (Video capture).

The video has sparked a great debate about private healthcare and hundreds of users have left ironic comments such as “Long live capitalism”, “It is cheaper to die” or “With that he pays the entire hospital”, after seeing the high amount of income. On Twitter it has also gone viral, arousing similar reactions.



The account is for more than 2.8 million dollars (Video capture).

Several users point out that the phrase “This is not a bill” can be read at the top of the images. (This is not an invoice), which would indicate that the person admitted should not bear all of these costs. This is the report that the patient must present to his insurance so that he assumes most of the amount.

