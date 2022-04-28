Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Personnel of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Sinaloa, attached to the Specialized Anti-kidnapping Unit (UEA)in support of its counterpart from the State of Warriorcomplied with a arrest warrant against probable kidnapper of the mentioned state.

The detainee, named Cornelio “S”, 31 years old and originally from the community of Zacatzonapa, Tixtla municipality, state of Guerrero, he was hiding as a worker in an agricultural field in the central area of ​​Sinaloa.

He was captured by arrest warrant issued As allegedly responsible for having committed Express Kidnapping committed on November 4, 2021, which is established in Criminal Case C-408/2021 of the Court of Control and Criminal Prosecution in the State of Guerrero with Jurisdiction and competence in the Judicial districts of the Bravo Álvarez and Guerrero with Headquarters in the City of Chilpancingo of the Bravo Guerrero.

That day, the victim (owner of a ranch located south of the town of Chilpancingo, Guerrero), She arrived to attend to her farm when she is surprised by two subjectswho manage to subdue him and take him to hide at a home in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of Chilpancingo.

When you keep him in captivity, the victim was deprived of a sum of money that he had in his possession, as well as threatened to demand a ransom payment.

The criminals could not communicate with any family member and decided to release him hours later, but not before warning the victim that later they would communicate so that I will give them the amount of one hundred thousand pesosthat, if he did not do so, he or a member of his family would be deprived of his liberty again.

It was 11 days later when after several threats received by the whole family, They decide to deliver 50 thousand pesos in cashmoney that would be delivered to the detainee today in the soccer fields of the Santa Fe neighborhood, in the Galeana neighborhood.

Read more: Worker is electrocuted on the roof of a bank in the central neighborhood of Los Mochis

A judge of Control and Criminal Prosecution of the State of Guerrero found the probable participation of the detainee today, but this he had already escaped from that region and hid in the area of ​​the valley from the municipality of Culiacanwhere he was detected and captured by officers of the UEA and the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office Against Kidnapping of the State of Guerrero, when he was walking down one of the streets of the Field Tenbelonging to the central mayor of Culiacán.