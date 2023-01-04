The mayor of Reno showed sympathy with Jeremy Renner, explaining that the actor was trying to help a person stuck in the snow

These are hours of anxiety and fear for the many fans of Jeremy Renner, the actor who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel films. The star published the first photo on Instagram after the accident involving him last January 2, showing himself to be very tried. Meanwhile, new details emerge that he injured himself trying to help another person stuck in the snow.

Last January 2ndthe world of US and world cinema remained in suspense for a news that spread in a few hours and which concerns Jeremy Renner.

The actor, who played Hawk eye in Marvel films and was nominated twice for an Academy Award, remained crushed by his snow plowon his estate near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, near Reno.

The heavy vehicle would cause him gods severe trauma to the chest and one leg and, according to reports, he would be alive only thanks to the timely intervention of a doctor neighbor, who would have stopped the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.

Jeremy Renner’s first photo after the crash

It’s only been two days since the horrific crash involving Jeremy Renner and thankfully his many fans can make a first little sigh of relief.

This is because the actor, visibly tried but hinting at a slight smile on his face, has posted a photo on his account Instagram explaining that yes, he is very ill, but also that he is grateful for all the affection he has received and that he sends love to everyone.

The words of Hillary Schievemayor of Reno, who explained in an interview that Jeremy was injured while was trying to help a person stuck in the snow.

The mayor explained that Jeremy always help others, much more than we know. “He always calls me and says: ‘Hey mayor, what do you need?’“

There are a few times he posts about what he has done or when he donates toys, but most of the time you will never know he is doing it.

The actor remains hospitalized at Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescuein the intensive care unit. The recovery process is expected to be long and tiring.