Ciudad Juárez— A man was heading to his girlfriend’s house to take her to work when he encountered an assailant who demanded his belongings and when he refused to hand them over, he shot him twice, reported personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

It was an incident that occurred on the streets of Monte Carmelo and Monte Santa Catalina in the Parajes de San Juan neighborhood, where police and paramedics arrived to treat Alan David H., 31, who received a bullet wound to the right armpit and another to the left arm, reported a municipal police commander.

The victim said he was walking to his girlfriend’s house when a young man tried to assault him, but the man ran away after shooting him twice.

He was transferred to Social Security Hospital 66, where elements of the State Investigation Agency arrived to open a file for the crime of injuries.