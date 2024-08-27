The driver admitted guilt for what he caused to the two young women by driving at high speed and in a dangerous manner.

Among the main causes of road accidents, there is certainly thehigh speed. Losing control of a vehicle at a high speed can lead to completely unpredictable consequences and car movements that can be much more disastrous than you imagine. The two young victims of yesterday’s accident, Imogen Rowland and Natasha Woroch, both 25 years old, paid dearly for the foolish choice of the person driving the car they were travelling in.

The two young women were traveling in a Golf driven by Connor Malpass, a 24-year-old, when the car went off the road. At high speed, as anticipated, the vehicle hit a wall and then crashed into a lamppost.

In the’accidentwhat happened to the passengers is truly shocking and horrific. Imogen, in fact, suffered fractures to her spine, foot, elbow, pelvis and ribs, while Natasha died instantly. The driver, the very foot that led the two girls to the tragic epilogue, suffered the least injuries of all.

Connor was taking the kids home two friends after a night out in Belton, North Lincolnshire, but was driving at high speed, as much as 95mph in a 37mph zone. One of the girls desperately asked him to “slow down”, but Connor, intent on “getting high” on nitrous oxide from balloons, ignored the request. However, the young man eventually gained control of the vehicle and it was a tragedy.

After the accident, a witness said the young man made no attempt to help Natasha. Instead, she said she saw the young man use his phone’s flashlight to look for a watch he had lent her. Connor admitted the guilt for what he caused to the two young women by driving at high speed and in a dangerous manner, in addition to two charges of injury by reckless driving.

Grimsby Crown Court wants to sentence him to 10 years and six months in prison with a 17-year disqualification from using a vehicle, as well as having the vehicle seized. Imogen, from Epworth, North Lincolnshire, said: “No sentence can ever make up for the life sentences we have been given. It wasn’t an accident that night, it was the result of the driver’s conscious choice to drive at high speed.” She continued: “We asked him to slow down but he ignored us. I don’t remember the impact or what happened afterwards because I was knocked unconscious.”