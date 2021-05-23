It was the other Fito of the ’80s. While the long-haired Páez came to offer his heart, the actor Fito from Treble clef he exchanged his peace for youthful fame. TOLaridos at the door of Channel 13, riots in the nightclubs, siege in any corner. His face was part of a sales phenomenon, the show’s self-adhesive figurines and Cromy playing cards. His nickname stood out in the video stores where the film derived from that strip could be rented on VHS. A magic wheel that had an expiration date.

Actor since the age of 11 -with a debut in Pelito- Jorge Pollini was part of the scarce pre-cable programming that fed a generation. While the children and adolescents of the time asked to have lunch at Pumper Nic, had a snack with Carozo and Narizota, forgot about dinner, hypnotized by the Flippers video game machines, Fito cemented his power on screen, surrounded by a powerful bar of friends, Fought (Pablo Rago), Diego (Leo Sbaraglia), Julieta (Cecilia Dopazo), Gaby (Claudia de la Calle), Beto (Julián Weich), Rolo (Emiliano Kaczka) and company…

Tombs of glory. Now that Doctor Pollini remembers all this, he feels as if he is undergoing past life therapy. That decade can be summed up in the Facebook folder he titled “Magic Years.” In that virtual envelope his child and adolescent face is frozen, embraced dozens of young actors who decided to put away that fame coup and retire, or who could not reinsert themselves and today sing in bingo halls or run restaurants.

“I chose to get off. And when I did I felt relief”, explains at age 49, with a degree obtained more than 20 years ago and a specialization in Intensive Therapy.

Actor Jorge Pollini in “Clave de sol”

He was born and raised in La Plata. The youngest of three siblings, at age 11 he had no other shock than school life when he saw a warning on the screen. Channel 13 recruited children for potential child-youth success and he begged his parents to take him. His mother, a graduate in social work, returned a resounding “no”. His father, a major builder, endorsed that “no.” Jorge had to appeal to his mother’s best friend to convince the duo.

Calendar in 1982. The Pollinis arrived tired at the casting and saw a line of four blocks or the equivalent of more than 2,000 applicants. During the interview, with the producer Jorge Palaz, they asked him his name and the reason for his presence on the channel, and they invited him to a second instance. That test, days later, consisted of a first scene from Hairy. “Out of mischief I left the phone number of my brother’s godmother, who lived in Capital. I thought that being from La Plata they would not call me. 10 days passed and I started crying. Until the phone rang and it was the godmother warning that in three hours she had to get to the channel. We took the Río de La Plata bus, and it had stayed. They held an informational meeting with the parents and assigned me a representative, Ana Pechmann. “

Jorge Pollini in “Clave de sol”.

The cycle started on Saturdays, so the outdoor recordings, in La Lucila and Olivos, did not interfere with the school. The story told the conflicts in the life of any child, separation of parents, unrequited first crushes. His character, Arturo, an only son, shy, from a wealthy family, became one of the favorites among powerful surnames like Suar. The inevitable television success forced to intensify the broadcasting days and to endure shocks in the street.

“In La Plata it was an event,” laughs Pollini, a graduate of the National University of La Plata. “I had a great accompaniment from my parents and a talk that marked me. My father warned me that I was going to bank as long as I did not neglect school. ‘One low note and television is over’“.

When he reached seventh grade, he asked permission to go on a graduate trip. The production of the program denied it under the argument “this is a job, not a game”, and Jorge decided to abandon the boom and travel with his friends to Córdoba. A few months later, Channel 7 wanted to have him in their ranks and summoned him for another infant-youth cycle, Girls and boys. The top prize, “Formula One”, would come with an episode of the cycle Fictions, directed by Sergio Renán, in which he acted alongside Oscar Martínez.

Fito, Jorge Pollini in “Clave de sol”.

By 1987, his father received a call. The producer Jorge Palaz told him that they amassed a future success, Treble clef, and they wanted “Chicken” in the product. Thus was born the character of Fito, the overprotected son of the actors Elda Dessel and Horacio Dener, “a shy kid, good guy, romantic” who in real life maintained a great friendship with Pablo Rago. With the noise and the theatrical tours came the first bulky salaries, with which he was able to indulge in adolescent luxuries, such as buying his first car, a Fiat 128 CL5 or a music center with a tray and double cassette player.

By 1990, his inner voice suggested that he cut the umbilical cord of television, abandon a certain frivolity and follow the desire. The other voices, those from outside, asked in amazement: “Are you going to quit television, with all that you got? Are you crazy?”. One day Jorge stood up and dared to answer (se): “I leave everything. I want to study to help people.”

Jorge Pollini today.

-Where do you think that clarity came from to follow medicine?

-Not from my family, because I am the first doctor. Thinking about it, I think it all goes back to the fact that my mother took me to the Children’s Hospital in La Plata because of her work. Also, when I was a kid I loved to light a fire, and she made me go through the burned area, so that I would understand how dangerous the game was. It may be that that idea was born there. When they made me notes I already said it with certainty: “I’m going to be a doctor.”

-How were those years of study in the midst of peers who identified you as the one on TV?

-At first, unbearable. Already in the high school entrance exam, such an uproar had arisen that the rector had to take me to the rectory to wait for everyone to perform so that I could leave. I have a low profile and still when on a birthday they introduce me as “do you know who he is?” It bothers me, I don’t like to attract attention.

After the youth boom. Jorge, aka Fito for TV.

-After that goodbye to “Clave de sol” you did not set foot in a television studio again?

-I made some chapters of a strip that I never saw, an international co-production, The blue tree. Then I spent three months in Heaven gift, on Channel 9, with Pablo Alarcón and Patricia Palmer. And it was over. It was impossible: I spent 12 hours a day studying.

-How is your life as a doctor today?

-I chose the specialization in Intensive Care, a specialty to the limit, which is not recognized or well paid, but it is key. I worked for years at the San Camilo Clinic in Villa del Parque and became deputy chief of Therapy and deputy director of the La Providencia Clinic. Today in a pandemic I do something totally different, I work as Manager of a group of home hospitalization. On the edge of 50 I live a little more relaxed.

Jorge Pollini today.

Nautical lover, single, Pollini does not rule out a return to acting from a less exposed angle, in a small theater. He prides himself on that way of kicking the board that took him away from a certain “discard market”: “When I left the TV it was big enough to see what I didn’t like. I saw great actors unemployed, going around the channels, asking for a job without being heard. It seemed to me an unstable category, it made me insecure. Many ended up depressed, alcoholic, abandoned. I appreciate the way my parents guided me to keep me on Earth and not drop out of school, as many did. That time was a great learning to handle later in life.

