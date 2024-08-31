After a month of relentless investigations, the killer of Sharon Verzeni has finally been identified: Moussa Sanger. Accused of premeditation, a target practice and a knife block were found in his house

Exactly one month after the murder of Sharon Verzeni, her killer has finally been identified. He is the 31-year-old Moussa Sangarea rapper who resides in Suisioa town located five kilometers from Island trio.

victim and murderer

A murder judged “senseless” and without motive. This is because, when asked by investigators about the reason for the fatal attack on Sharon, Sangare simply replied: “I don’t know why I did it. I felt the urge to hit someone, I saw her and I killed her.”

An answer that in its atrocious simplicity perfectly summarizes the concept of “banality of evil”.

Sharon Verzeni had no connection with her murderer. The two had never met before. There were no sexual, religious or personal motivations behind the crime. Simply, Sharon Verzeni “he was in the wrong place at the wrong time”as the deputy prosecutor of Bergamo commented bitterly Maria Cristina Rota after the arrest of his self-confessed murderer.

How Moussa Sangare was identified

The relentless investigations that have continued over the last month into the murder of Sharon Verzeni have concluded with the arrest and subsequent confession of her killer, Moussa Sangare.

He is the man on the bicycle that investigators have been looking for for weeks, caught on surveillance cameras while riding the wrong way Castegnate Street. A video that was an integral part of the solution to the mystery, to which however a decisive contribution was also made the depositions given by two key witnesses in this case.

images crucial for the identification of the killer

It’s about two twenty-year-old Italians of Moroccan origin that on the night of the murder they were in Tower Street, a side street of Via Castegnate to train. They did not see Sangara escape, but they crossed paths with him at 00.27, shortly before he met Sharon.

“He was a little strange. He had a bandana on his head and a hat, a backpack and glasses. He stared at us for a long time and then made a face. We had never seen him before.”. A detail, this, considered fundamental as it helped investigators identify the murderer.

With the testimony of the two young men in hand and the images taken by the camera before and after the crime, for the investigators there were no more doubts about the actual guilt of the man. Stopped, taken to the barracks, recognized by the witnesses, Sangare gave in and confessed everything.

Moussa Sangare is charged with premeditated murder aggravated by futile motives

The 31-year-old confessed offender already had previous convictions for abuse towards mother and sister. The killer, pressed by the police, declared: “I had a sudden fit. I can’t explain why it happened, I saw her and I killed her“.

A theory that does not convince the investigators at all. The man, in fact, had left the house armed with a 4 knives and therefore with the clear intention of “to do harm” to someone. By the way, before fatally shooting poor Sharon, by his own admission, he had threatened two boys by showing them the knife. The same knife that was later found in Medolagonear the Adda river.

Intensive investigations into the case

It’s about premeditationThe PM is convinced of this. Maria Cristina Rota:

“He left the house with four knives and therefore he was accused of premeditation: the objective was clear, he wanted to hit someone. There is no religious or terrorist motive, he does not belong to any religious movement.“.

Not only that: inside the apartment occupied by Sangare, the investigators found and seized a cardboard box used as target practice with a smiley face drawn on it and also a block of six knives. Four are missing: the ones that Sangare had brought with him on the night of the crime.

Possible psychiatric problems

Sangare’s defense attorney, James May does not exclude the existence of a psychiatric problem:

“It is very likely that there is a psychiatric problem, even if it is a premature discussion and it will be a topic to be explored further with consultations and a possible request for an expert opinion, but this is nevertheless a very relevant aspect”.

Sharon Verzeni’s killer identified

The lawyer then added:

“His gesture should not have been due to these things, it was a senseless thing, for which even he does not know the motivation”.

A position shared by the deputy prosecutor herself Rota who reported that he never had the feeling that the killer could be “altered“, although his past drug addiction seems well known.