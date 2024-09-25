Ciudad Juarez.- A judge found Pablo Salvador DR criminally guilty of the crime of aggravated homicide of Lizeth Mariana JY, whose body was secretly buried; on September 30, he will receive the sentence that he will serve in prison.

According to the investigation by agents of the Northern Zone District Prosecutor’s Office, the events occurred between September 18 and 19, 2022, on Pedro Barba and Vasco Núñez de Balboa streets, in the Valle Fundadores neighborhood, where he deprived the woman of her life with a knife and clandestinely buried her in the same place.

During the trial against the accused, the public prosecutor presented the results of expert opinions, interviews and documents with which he conclusively demonstrated his criminal responsibility.

At the hearing to determine the individual sanctions, scheduled for September 30 at 11:00 a.m., the sentence to be served at the Social Reintegration Center No. 3 of the town will be announced.