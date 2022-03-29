Of the little one Alexander (Sasha) Zdanovich Yahno they have been missing for days and everyone joins his family’s appeal to find the 4-year-old boy who disappeared in Ukraine. Together with her grandmother and other people, she was trying to leave the country on a boat. The body of the grandmother was found lifeless, but nothing is known about the baby yet.

After the invasion of Russia into Ukraine, many children have left the country, often with their mothers and even more often with their grandmothers. Sasha had embarked on a long journey that from Kiev was supposed to bring him to safety outside the Ukrainian borders.

The woman’s body, however, was found lifeless. But no trace of the child: there has been no news for days of little Alexander Zdanovich Yahno, Sasha for the family. Perhaps he was taken over by associations and volunteers who found him alone and hopefully, by spreading the photo, to bring him back to his family soon.

Alexander Zdanovich Yahno was born on March 4, 2018. There has been no news of him since last March 10, when together with his grandmother and 6 other people they took a boat to cross the Dnieper River. Only Sasha had a life jacket and hopefully she was saved.

The Citizens of the World Association Odv Cagliari launched an appeal confirmed to Ansa by the Ukrainian honorary consul in Sardinia, Anthony Grande who spoke with his mother Anna and a family friend who acts as an interpreter.

4-year-old boy who disappeared in Ukraine, perhaps he is in Italy

Sasha may be in Italy. The little one is 110 cm tall, has dark eyes and brown bob hair. Probably some activists found it and brought it to the limits between Ukraine and Poland, then arriving in our country with other refugees.

Anthony Grande points out that reports have already arrived but have proved to be unfounded. The problem is that no one knows if the little one has really left the country.