A man that fishing at a local Boonboro lakeMaryland, in the United States, was surprised by a creature of excessive weight that hung on his rod and, after improvising a technique to get it out of the place, he confirmed with the Department of Natural Resources that it was a record.

Countless amazing stories took place along Antietam Creek, such as the fierce battle during the American Civil War that took place in 1862, resulting in nearly 23,000 casualties in a single day, making it the bloodiest battle in American history.

But in recent days, the river became the witness of a particular feat carried out by a fishing enthusiast, who fought his own battle against a creature of enormous size.

The creature that broke a record in Maryland

While fishing as usual, Jean-Philippe Latigue He was surprised when he began to feel that the rod was pulling too hard. and the weight forced him to fight to stay upright.

After trying in vain through different means for half an hour, Latigue observed the creature and recognized a giant rainbow trout, of a size never before seen in the area, and decided to implement an improvised method. Being so big, he had no way of getting it out with the net he had, so he put his hands into the fish's mouth and, holding it with his fingers, managed to get it out of the water.

The fisherman achieved the record for the largest rainbow trout in the area with a weight of eight kilos. Photo:

Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Surprised by the size of the specimen, Latigue later confirmed with the Department of Natural Resources that it was the largest rainbow trout that a fisherman managed to catch in the area. With a weight of almost eight kilosthe trout far surpassed the previous record of six and a half kilos, which stood for thirty-seven years.

“I knew the fish was a very big trout., but I didn't see how big it was at the beginning of the fight. Finally I saw him, and he tried to take me to the opposite side of the lake so it was very difficult to move,” the fisherman told Fox Weather.

Currently, the world record belongs to a man who managed to capture a trout weighing just over twenty-one kilos in Lake Diefenbaker in Canada, which was an unprecedented event for fishing.