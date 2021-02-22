After the scandal that Horacio Verbitsky carried out due to his irregular vaccination, Radio del Plata announced that the journalist will have his own program on Sundays, whose name will be El Cohete a la Luna Radio, in tune with Verbitsky’s news portal, that every Sunday updates its information.

The program will start on March 14 and will be broadcast on the radio of ultra K entrepreneurs Osvaldo Acosta and Gerardo Ferreyra. It will also be led by Marcelo Figueras, director of the state Radio Provincia and partner of Vice President Cristina Kirchner in the book presentations Sincerely, according to the announcement of Radio del Plata. The team of journalists that will accompany them also includes Adrián Paenza, Alejandra Dandan and Carlos Barragán, the former controversial 6-7-8 driver, among others.

However, Verbitsky downplayed Figueras’ participation and said that this is still being discussed. In an interview with Radio del Plata, this Monday afternoon Verbitsky said that since last November he had been talking with the radio authorities Fabiana Segovia and Antonio Fernández Llorente about the possibility of making a program similar to the one that El Cohete a la Luna raises on its news portal. After the January break, “we agreed to do the program with the team of collaborators from El Cohete,” on Sundays from 9 to 12 noon, “culminating that negotiation that we had begun last November,” Verbitsky said.

In that interview the journalist He apologized for having been vaccinated irregularly. “I went without thinking that I was exercising a privilege and for that reason I regret and apologize. I have done it with all frankness, I accept the criticism,” Verbitsky said in the first interview he gave this Monday, after the scandal it unleashed. And he added: “Let me do stupid things sometimes. The idea that Cristina wanted to get rid of Ginés and that it was a birthday present for Cristina is really a delusional idea, because also this has a horrible cost. It is absurd to think that I did this as an operation, at pure cost for me, for Ginés, for the Government, for Cristina herself. Who does this favor? It is absurd. “

In that interview, Verbitsky said that after the scandal He sent a message to former minister Gonzalez García, “but he did not answer me.”

Verbitsky said last Friday that he had been vaccinated the day before against the coronavirus at the Ministry of Health and unleashed a scandal that led to the dismissal of Minister Ginés González García. The journalist told about it in the column he had on the program Habrá Consedamientos, by El Uncover Radio, and shortly after he was fired by its director Roberto Navarro.

“It is an immorality that with 50 thousand dead people have been vaccinated VIP. It is immoral who authorized it and who was vaccinated. There are no innocents here. And there will be some operetta behind for sure. I let @VerbitskyH know that he will no longer continue with his columns in @ eldestape_radio, “Navarro wrote that day on Twitter.

After the questions to Verbitsky came from the Center for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), which is still chaired by the journalist. In the social networks of that organism they criticized that he had been “vaccinated outside the established system, through a chain of favors and on a personal basis, while we were trying, like everyone else, to get a turn for the elderly in our families” .

“As an organization committed to human rights and to the urgencies of the current social situation, we consider that the only solutions to the pandemic are collective responsibility and commitment to the stages of the vaccination system at the federal level,” said the team of workers of CELS, from the institutional account of that entity. In addition, they highlighted that “the CELS team of workers rejects this or any other action or privilege that goes in another direction” and that “nothing that happened represents the work and thinking of those of us who make up and do the organization in their day to day “.

