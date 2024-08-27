Ciudad Juarez.- This afternoon, an execution was reported in the Independencia II neighborhood, according to elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) who responded to the emergency situation.

The 69th homicide of the month of August occurred on the streets of 2 de Octubre and Esperanza Sandoval in Quintana, where a pair of gunmen shot at a man who was trying to get into a vehicle parked outside a house.

A municipal police commander said the victim was shot at close range, one of them directly to the head.

The crime scene was secured and handed over for analysis to field forensic experts and investigative police belonging to the FGE’s Homicide Unit.