The revelation of Francesco D’Aversa’s friend about what happened that night and about the boy’s condition

At the moment all the investigations of the case are underway for the sad ending of the affair of Francesco D’Aversa and Sofia Mancini. The boy’s friend and roommate talked about that evening and also that for a short stretch of road, driving the Fiat 500, he was there.

The whole community is experiencing one torment which is difficult to describe. Many wonder how it is possible that they had a claim like this seriousnot to let him escape.

Oreste Lupofriend and roommate of Francesco, in an interview with The Corriere del Veneto, revealed some important details about that evening. The boy, in his account, said:

It was a normal evening with friends. For the first part I drove his car. I let myself be dropped off at my friend’s house and the two of them left.

Francesco was elated, all right, but only for the presence of Sofia. She was someone who could be trusted. He was keen to go out with her. That evening he had been specially prepared to see Sofia.

Between the two boys, that was the second appointment. No one really knows the causes, but they eventually found a sad fate together, just as they were at few minutes from her home.

The left in which Francesco D’Aversa and Sofia Mancini lost their lives

The events began on the evening of Monday 17 October, in the Verona area. Francesco and Sofia had gone out and made an appointment in a nightclub called Amen.

They were with all their friends. They then took their car back and drove away. From that moment on they have lost track and after two long days of searching, the sad ending.

On Thursday morning they found the car completely destroyed, with the two bodies inside. Now the prosecutor has launched an investigation and ordered the autopsy on the two boys’ bodies. The aim is precisely to understand the conditions in which Francesco was driving his Fiat 500.