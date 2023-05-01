New Lion.- Hitmen opened fire against their victimsin a beer vending and in one taqueriawith balance of two dead and a injuredacts of violence that occurred in the Guadalupe municipality.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, triggermen they reached the sale of alcohol “Regis” in the colony new waterwhere they gave him gunshots to two mendetails the newspaper Excelsior.

Who was identified as Christian Alexander “N”, 24 years old, was left dead at the scene, and another man was injured.

The deceased was thrown outside the store; paramedics The injured man was taken to a hospital.

One version says that in that beer warehouse they sell drugswhich may be the reason for the attack.

the last tacos

Half an hour later, while I had some tacos for dinnera man was attacked to gunshots for hitmanwho after shooting him fled, details Excelsior.

This attack occurred on a taqueria located by the avenue Plutarco Elías Calles and López Mateos, La Joya colony, second sector.

Authorities and witnesses indicated that there were more than three gunshots those that the gunman fired, and then escaped.